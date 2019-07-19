RALEIGH — The Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport is among 12 airports statewide awarded state and federal funds for improvements.

The N.C. Board of Transportation approved the awards during its July meeting. The Burlington airport will receive $278,100 in additional Economic Development Funds to expand city sewer access to new hangar developments.

Altogether, nearly $7 million was awarded. Below are the other July awards. The funds don’t necessarily cover the entire cost of the projects.

Ashe County Airport: $171,180 in additional funds to replace the existing fueling system and install a new fence around the terminal area; and $220,500 to clear obstructions from the runway protection zones;Avery County Airport: $3 million to complete the expansion of the apron and installation of a partial-length parallel taxiway;Cape Fear Regional Jetport, Southport: $1.4 million to reimburse land acquisition costs;Halifax-Northampton Regional Airport: $75,000 to repair drainage areas;Jackson County Airport: $200,000 to conduct a geotechnical investigation ahead of the installation of a new haul/access road;Johnston Regional Airport: $234,000 to conduct an environmental assessment for planned development;Montgomery County Airport: $191,196 to update the airport layout plan;and $54,000 in additional funding to complete the construction and activation of a new self-service fueling area;Moore County Airport: $463,500 in additional funds for the design/bid of a new LED airfield lighting system;Person County Airport: $315,000 in additional funding to expand the scope of the design/bid of the runway safety area widening project to also include the runway and other paved areas;Raleigh Executive Jetport, Sanford; $117,000 to clear obstructing trees from the approaches; andShelby-Cleveland County Regional Airport: $225,000 to update the airport layout plan.