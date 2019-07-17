RALEIGH ‐ Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is scheduling Town Hall meetings across the state to help citizens avoid the devastation that followed last year’s Hurricane Florence. While some areas of the state are in greater danger, there is no community and no household exempt from the dangers of flooding. One flood is enough to wipe out all you own.

Does your insurance policy have you covered? Do you know how insurance companies define a flood? Do you know the waiting period when buying a flood policy? Do you know how to get help once the flood waters rise or you experience a mudflow?

The North Carolina Department of Insurance is here to help with these questions and much more.

And if you are someone still suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, NCDOI representatives will be on hand to help with your questions and claims.

In addition to disaster preparedness and relief, there will be experts presenting on these topics:

• How the NCDOI can help you in your county with Medicare questions. (It’s free!)

• How we can help with denied health insurance claims and appeals. (It’s free!)

• How we can help with property or casualty claims. (It’s free!)

• How everyone can help in the campaign to reduce insurance fraud (which can hold down rates!)

Chief Deputy Commissioner of Insurance Dr. Michelle Osborne will direct the meetings in your area. Please invite your friends and neighbors, bring your questions, and be prepared!

Town Hall meetings are open to the public and scheduled at these locations:

Wednesday, July 24 – 6 pm Robeson Community College Auditorium 5160 Fayetteville Rd. Lumberton, NC 28360

Thursday, July 25 – 7 pm Commissioners’ Chambers Onslow County Government Center 234 NW Corridor Blvd. Jacksonville, NC 28540