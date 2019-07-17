7 p.m. update:

GREENVILLE — Before President Donald Trump arrived at East Carolina University’s Minges Coliseum, his supporters swayed to music, waved “Keep America Great” signs in the air and chanted “Trump 2020, Trump 2020!”

An empty podium awaited Trump in the center of the packed coliseum for a 7 p.m. start to his Keep America Great rally Wednesday, but his fans remained patient with their signs, red hats, and conversations with fellow supporters.

“I’m here for the party to see the President of the United States,” Vinny Grifton of New Jersey said. “He’s doing what he says he will do and he’s a man of his word.”

The party atmosphere never slowed down as Grifton and others booed media, chanted for four more years from Trump and listened to Lara Trump — a native of Wrightsville Beach — N.C. House Rep. John Bell and Greenville’s Republican candidate for congress Dr. Greg Murphy.

“Hillary Clinton said we are ‘deplorables,’” Bell said. “We are Americans who want to fight and make America great.”

Trump’s supporters cheered in unison and continued to wait for their Commander in Chief.

In the time after Lara Trump's comments, some supporters danced along to "YMCA" and Michael Jackson's "Beat it" while waiting for the president.

Wandering supporters often stopped by the press pit to speak with members of the media or take pictures.

____________

5 p.m. update:

You don’t go to a Trump rally looking for subtlety.

Take the rally held Wednesday at the Williams Arena in Greenville, North Carolina’s ECU campus.

The arena grounds was a cacophony of Keep America Great caps and red shirts. Umbrellas were a notable part of the human skyline, an attempt by Trump supporters to beat off a drop-dead, 96-degree temperature and humidity so high you could squeeze the air with your fist and get water.

Well, maybe that’s an exaggeration but we’re trying to get into the spirit of a Trump rally here.

Campus and city police collected at checkpoints and manned a long row of tables and machinery where rally-goers would have to walk a metal-detecting gauntlet. As you approach the gentle rifts of “We Will Rock You” boom over speakers; a giant screen recounts the Trump victory of 2016, playing snippets of politicians and stars declaring the impossibility of a win.

The line of attendees is long. You’ll swear if you walk to the end of it you’ll find yourself standing on Atlantic Beach, even though that’s 80-odd miles away. And, if you’re expecting only the aged you would be surprised at the number of young people, and a smattering of black fans whose numbers are significant if not overwhelming.

Take Chris Bethea of Greensboro, who sits in the precious shade of a tree with a display of Trump shirts, hats and flags that he hawks to passers-by.

“Are you a Trump man?”

“No,” he says. “I’m not a Trump man. I’m my own man. But I’m a Trump supporter.”

Like the president or hate him, he said, everyone needs to support him because he’s president. “If you don’t support your president, you don’t support America.”

Most of the selling tents are lined up down the long walk where Trumpers await entrance. A bottle of Dasani goes for four bucks.

The shirts and banners are bold and sometimes in your face.

“Trump: No man, no woman, no Commie can stop him,” reads one, featuring a a Rambo-esque president with six-pack abs and a great big gun.

Another uses the imagery of the Second Amendment to push the president: “Trump .45 Cause the .44 didn’t work the last 8 years.”

And how about, “Trump: No more bull…” Well, you get the drift.

One booth sells a stars-and-bars flag with the “Don’t Tread On Me” coiled snake superimposed. We ask the young seller, a black man, what he thinks of it? “Most African Americans would find it offensive.”

He shrugs and smiled. “Well, I’m not most African Americans.”

Then there was Jon Silver, director of North Carolina for Donald Trump, who carried a sign. It had a map of the state in blue, capped with a Donald Trump hairpiece stretched across the top.

The crowd is enormous – they usually are, at these events, and you’d think the heat would have driven many away. It might explain the relatively low turnout of the senior crowd. One senior citizen, following his adult granddaughter along, commented that, “I didn’t know if I would come with this heat index. But this young lady talked me into it.”

Terry Train, a Memphis band composed of a father and his four home-schooled son, performs for the crowd, belting out rock-and-roll originals. “We write everything we sing,” drummer Justin Terry proclaims, and his father addresses the crowds, “We’re gonna sing a song for CNN.”

Absent are protestors. Perhaps it’s the heat, or perhaps they plan to show up closer to showtime. This is a college campus in the middle of a big college town, so anti-Trumpers must be nearby. But on the grounds, they can’t be found. Asked where they might be gathering, one police officer points to a purple bus and says that it brought a few. But no one is standing around.

After standing on baking pavement in a heat-index of above 100 for several hours, the crowd will finally be let into the stadium at 4 p.m. – where they will wait bake on stadium seats until 7 p.m. when the President is expected to arrive.

Not everyone is in the line. A few people have retreated to lawn chairs in the shade. It remains to be seen if they’ll ever get inside. They bodies may be wilted by the heat, but not their enthusiasm. Even the recent flack of the president telling minority congresswomen to go back where they came from doesn’t make them flinch. “It makes me mad,” Carol Morrison of nearby Winterville said. “The liberals can slam him any way they want. (But) he slams them right back in the face.”

The president tells everyone exactly what he thinks, she says.

And so does this crowd.

“I like Trump,” she notes, a voice for these Trumpian masses. “I want him to win again.”

____

Reporters and photographers with ENC Media will be on scene at Minges Coliseum tonight for President Donald Trump's rally. Follow their coverage here:

