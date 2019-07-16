A Havelock woman is accused of being intoxicated in public, shouting racial slurs and spitting on a deputy.

Rachel Elizabeth Erdman, 50, of Sandy Lane in Havelock, was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive behavior and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Deputies received a call around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a domestic disturbance on Gregory Fork Road in Richlands, according to OCSO Col. Chris Thomas.

“Deputies responded and observed the suspect,” Thomas said. “(They) witnessed her extremely inebriated and assaulting an individual.”

Erdman is accused of fighting with her spouse and several others who were attempting to calm her down and shouting curse words and racial slurs at her spouse, responding law enforcement, and others, according to warrants.

Erdman is also accused of running into the bathroom in the house after being arrested by Phillips; stripping off her clothes; and refusing to come out, according to warrants. After being coaxed out and dressed by her daughter, Erdman allegedly grabbed a bottle of Turkey Hill 101 whiskey and attempted to drink. The bottle was knocked from her hand, according to warrants, and when she was placed in the patrol car, she allegedly proceeded to kick at the window of the vehicle and spit on the deputy.

“She was using racial slurs at the deputies when they were transporting her,” Thomas said.

According to Thomas, the Erdmans were visiting a relative in Richlands when the dispute erupted.

Bail was set at $25,000 and Erdman has since bonded out, according to court documents. She will next appear in court on Aug. 12 and has indicated she will hire her own lawyer.

Reporter Maxim Tamarov can be reached at 910-219-8439 or mtamarov@jdnews.com. For digital subscription information, click here.