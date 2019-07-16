A search was underway Monday night for four-month-old Lonnisha Renee Askew, who, according to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, was abducted by her mother from a day care facility near Bladenboro on Monday afternoon.

The mother, 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew of Whiteville, was not allowed unsupervised visits with her daughter, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the facility was not given in the news release.

The child was in the custody of Columbus County Department of Social Services and had been placed in a foster home in Bladen County, the news release said.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, Juanita Askew went to the day care Monday afternoon and grabbed her daughter and fled in a two-door sedan that had 30-day tags. The car was dark green, dark gray or black. McVicker said it was uncertain if anyone else was with Juanita Askew in the vehicle.

Askew's last known home address was 109 South Martin Luther King Avenue in Whiteville, according to the release.

Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink “onesie” with circle designs, the Sheriff's Office said. The child has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect. The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Juanita Askew or Lonnisha Askew is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at (910) 862-6960 or local law enforcement.

McVicker said Juanita Askew cound be anywhere in southeastern North Carolina or northeastern South Carolina.

