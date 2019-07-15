Families and friends gathered in the sweltering heat Monday as they waited anxiously to catch a first glimpse of their loved ones who were returning from a seven-month deployment overseas.

Approximately 130 Marines and sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived by bus to Johnson Primary School aboard Camp Lejeune. The 22nd MEU deployed to various parts of Europe and the Middle East with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group aboard the ships USS Kearsarge, USS Fort McHenry, and the USS Arlington. In total, 2,400 Marines and sailors of the 22nd MEU returned to Camp Lejeune at various meeting spots around the base.

The homecoming was emotional.

“I’m so excited,” Bianca Henderson, waiting for her husband, Cpl. John Henderson, said. “It felt like a year.”

Bianca Henderson, a petty officer third class, is a Navy aviation boatswains mate who has been deployed herself. This is the first time her husband has been deployed and she said the experience was much different.

“That went by faster,” she said of being deployed. “But me being the spouse waiting, oh my God, it’s dreadful, I can just imagine how he felt when I left.”

Cpl. John Henderson’s parents, J.P. and Monica Henderson, flew all the way from Las Vegas to see their son. For many of the parents, like Eddie and Joan Bringhurst of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, making the long trip was no deterrent to seeing their child as soon as possible. Also like many families there, plans for the night would be decided by their returning Marine.

All that mattered was being together.

“Whatever she wants to do,” Eddie Bringhurst said of his daughter, Cpl. Olga Bringhurst. ”Where ever she wants to eat, wherever she wants to go.”

As the buses began arriving, the excitement among the waiting crowd increased. Phones were brandished, homemade signs were raised, and many moved to get a clear, unobstructed view of the Marines marching in disciplined columns.

When the Marines halted, silence fell before Col. Michael Perez took a microphone to say a few words.

“I’m standing between you and your Marines, so I will keep it very, very brief because otherwise it might be a danger to my health,” Perez said. “[You] answered the call of the nation, and now, you’re home.”

Joyus tears, hugs, and shouts of jubilation and greeting followed as the Marines merged into the crowd of their loved ones.

“It’s good to be back,” Cpl. John Henderson said. “The first half went pretty quick, the second half started dragging a little bit, but those last 10 days were just unbearably long.”

For Cpl. Olga Bringhurst, first spotting her parents in the crowd after not seeing them for seven months was a memorable moment.

“That’s not really a feeling that I can describe,” she said. “It’s was just a rush of joy, anxiety just left and I was excited to see them.”

The heat and humidity of the afternoon, in combination with plans for the evening, dispersed the crowd quickly. For some, elaborate dinners or parties were planned.

For others, something more simple was in store.

“Just relaxing,” Maj. Nick McMurray said, holding his young daughter, Kiera, in his arm.

