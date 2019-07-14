SUN., JULY 14

"Five Guys Named Moe": By Opera House Theatre Company, 3 p.m. at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St. His woman left him, he’s broke, and it’s almost 5 o’clock in the morning; Nomax slumps in his chair, drowning his misery. Suddenly, the greatest band around – Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, Little Moe, and No Moe – appear to deliver the lessons Nomax needs, lessons in the mysteries of life and love. For the next two hours, they cajole, wheedle, comfort, and jazz him – and delight the audience – with the classic songs of Louis Jordan, the King of the Jukebox. Featuring 20 of his greatest up-tempo, sing-along musical sensations, including “Saturday Night Fish Fry”, “Let the Good Times Roll”, “Caldonia”, “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying”, and “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” Tickets $27, $32. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Lumina Festival of the Arts: Hooked on Arts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on UNCW's Kenan lawn. A family-friendly performance by Mr. Scooter at 11 a.m.

Lumina Festival of the Arts: Spotlight on Theater, 2-10 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium, UNCW. Featuring recent plays by Mouths of Babes, Robin Post, Khalisa Rae, and Ed Wagenseller. Tickets $10 per show. Details: https://uncw.edu/arts/lumina/2019/festival19.html.

Brunswick Riverwalk Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 580 River Road, SE, Belville. 910-371-2456.

MON., JULY 15

"Echo in the Canyon" at Cinematique: 7 p.m. July 15-17 and a 4 p.m. matinee on July 17 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. A documentary by Andrew Slater. A look at the roots of the historic music scene in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon featuring the music of iconic music groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas and the Papas. Featuring Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, John Sebastian, Lou Adler, and Jade Castrinos. Rated PG-13. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Lumina Festival of the Arts: UNCW Summer Jazz Workshop Faculty Combos, 7:30 p.m. at Beckwith Recital Hall, UNCW. Tickets $6. Details: https://uncw.edu/arts/lumina/2019/festival19.html.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach (next to Town Hall). Produce, seafood, baked goods, eggs, crafts, music vendors.

