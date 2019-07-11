Q: Is there any place in Fayetteville that teaches a basic CPR course for parents or grandparents? S.J., Fayetteville

A: The American Heart Association has a program called Family & Friends CPR that teaches adult hands-only CPR, adult CPR with breaths, child CPR, adult and child AED use, infant CPR, and choking relief for adults, children and infants.

The topics can be presented together or taught separately as stand-alone modules. Skills are taught by practicing on a CPR training manikin while observing the skills on the course video.

The course is intended for anyone who wants to learn CPR but does not need a CPR course completion card to meet a job requirement.

The course takes less time and costs less.

To find courses in the area — an AHA customer service representative said there were 42 listed online — you can go to heart.org/eccclassconnector. The first three she listed included Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Robeson Community and Southeastern Regional AHEC.

The AHA also offers a course kit called CPR Anytime, which includes a manikin, a replacement or child manikin, an English/Spanish DVD, an English/Spanish reminder card and instructions, and manikin wipes.

The kit is $38.20.

It can be ordered from the AHA at shopheart.org. Scroll down to “shop education items” to find the kits.

— Susan Turley

