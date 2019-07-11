A national restaurant chain has closed shop in Gastonia less than two years after it opened its doors.

A sign on the front of the former Denny's at 3628 E. Franklin Blvd. warned potential customers that it had permanently ceased operations. It suggested they seek out restaurants in Charlotte, Shelby and Blacksburg, South Carolina, to get their fix of the brand's famous Grand Slam breakfast.

The 24-hour diner opened its doors Aug. 21, 2017, in the same location Applebee's once held before that was shut down the previous October. It operated at Franklin Square next to the Wild Wing Cafe.

The restaurant, Gaston County's first Denny's, opened with historical photos from different moments in Gastonia history hanging on the wall. At the time, general manager Kelly Burns told The Gazette he hired 120 people to work in the restaurant.

Lights were still on inside the restaurant Thursday, though Denny's branding had been removed from the exterior.

The restaurant leased the building from Real Estate Services Inc. It has a market value of more than $2 million, according to county tax records.

Denny's representatives didn't respond to a request for comment.

You can reach Adam Lawson at 704-869-1842 or on Twitter @GazetteLawson.