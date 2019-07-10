WED., JULY 10

"All is True" at Cinematique of Wilmington: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare. The year is 1613, and Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground. Devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son, Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationship with his wife and daughters. In so doing, he is ruthlessly forced to examine his own failings as a husband and father. Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen. Rated PG-13. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Farmers Market at Poplar Grove: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Scotts Hill. Fresh produce, landscaping and bedding plants, herbs, salves, oils, homemade cookies, desserts, handmade soaps, jewelry, accessories, etc. 910-686-9518.

Southport Summer Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 East West St., Southport. Local produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. Details: 910-279-4616 or 910-620-2308.

Story Time by the Sea: 10-11:30 a.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. Join the princess and her fairytale friends from Fairytales and Dreams by the Sea for stories, crafts, and games.

THU., JULY 11

Southport Summer Concert: Christine Martinez (Americana), 6-8 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 E West St. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Boardwalk Blast: The Cut, 6:30 p.m. at Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Firework at 9 p.m. Free. 910-450-8434.

Jazz at the Mansion concert series: Duke Ladd Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bellamy Mansion Museum, 503 Market St., Wilmington. Tickets $18; $15 for the Cape Fear Jazz Society and the Bellamy Mansion Museum members; $10 students and volunteers. Free for ages under 12. Proceeds benefit the Bellamy Mansion Museum and the Cape Fear Jazz Society. Details: Carolyn Gonzalez at 910-251-3700, ext. 306.

WECT Sounds of Summer - Concert in the Park: Jack Jack 180 (rock, pop covers), 6:30-8 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, and blankets. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed in Wrightsville Beach Park. Poor Piggy's and PT's food trucks will be on site. 910-256-7925.

Shallotte Summer Concert Series: Four Miles South, 7-9 p.m. at Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St. Free. Bring beach chairs, picnic baskets. To check beach cancellations, call 910-253-2670.

Sounds of Summer at Soundside Park: Turnbridge Band (Christian rock), 7-9 p.m. at Soundside Park, 517 Roland Ave., Surf City. Free. Bring chairs or blanket. Small coolers allowed. 910-328-4887.

Flash Car: The band will perform, 7-9 p.m. at the Ocean Grill & Tiki Bar, 1211 S. Lake Blvd., Carolina Beach. 910-458-2000.

"Five Guys Named Moe": By Opera House Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m. July 11-13 and 3 p.m. July 14 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St. His woman left him, he’s broke, and it’s almost 5 o’clock in the morning; Nomax slumps in his chair, drowning his misery. Suddenly, the greatest band around – Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, Little Moe, and No Moe – appear to deliver the lessons Nomax needs, lessons in the mysteries of life and love. For the next two hours, they cajole, wheedle, comfort, and jazz him – and delight the audience – with the classic songs of Louis Jordan, the King of the Jukebox. Featuring 20 of his greatest up-tempo, sing-along musical sensations, including “Saturday Night Fish Fry”, “Let the Good Times Roll”, “Caldonia”, “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying”, and “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” Tickets $20, $27, $32. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

