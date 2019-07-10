WILMINGTON -- The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will open its new Kid Power exhibit, sponsored by Planet Fitness, on July 19. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Regular admission pricing applies for the day. The exhibit will give children a fun way to expend energy while learning the importance of being active.

Housed in the former international diner area on the fourth floor of the museum, Kid Power will have a variety of active components for children to learn about different muscles in their bodies and simultaneously burn energy. These activities include a long jump, vertical jump, balance beam, hand bike, stationary bike and area for aerobic fitness.

The public can enter for a chance to win a three month Planet Fitness Black Card Membership and four admission passes to the museum on its Facebook page. To be entered you must mark as interested on the event page, like the post and state how your family stays fit together (bonus entry if you post a picture of your family being active together.)

