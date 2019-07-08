MON., JULY 8

"All is True" at Cinematique of Wilmington: 7 p.m. Junly 8-10 and a 4 p.m. matinee on July 10 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare. The year is 1613, and Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground. Devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son, Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationship with his wife and daughters. In so doing, he is ruthlessly forced to examine his own failings as a husband and father. Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen. Rated PG-13. Tickets $8.56 (taxes and fees included). Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Turtle talk: Presented by Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project, 7-8 p.m. at Carolina Beach State Park Visitor's Center, 1010 State Park Road, Carolina Beach. Free. 910-458-8206.

Wrightsville Beach Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Municipal Lane, Wrightsville Beach (next to Town Hall). Produce, seafood, baked goods, eggs, crafts, music vendors.

TUE., JULY 9

Kure Beach Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ocean Front Park, 105 Atlantic Ave., Kure Beach. Local fruits, vegetables, locally made crafts. Pet friendly.

Brunswick Quilt Guild: Will meet 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte. Members meet to create, learn new techniques, and give back to the community. Visitors always welcome.

