Second Chance Ministries Deliverance Center: 1028 Pamalee Drive. A Freedom Celebration service is July 7 at 4 p.m. Special guest is Pastor Chris Parker and Abundant Life Ministries of Raeford. 910-580-1529

Snow Hill A.M.E. Zion Church: 420 Snow Hill Road. The Deaconess Board's annual Shoe Size Rally is July 14 at 3 p.m. For information, call 425-1835.

First Missionary Baptist Church: 195 W. David Parnell St., Parkton. Floral Club Anniversary is July 14 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Katrina Gamble will speak.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church: 400 Campbell Avenue. Ushers Day is July 14 at 10 a.m.

Solid Rock Baptist Church: 5464 Muscat Road, Hope Mills. The 30th church anniversary celebration is July 21 at 3 p.m. Pastor Jamale Johnson, of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.

Well of Life Ministry of Deliverance: North View Plaza, 5329 Ramsey St. Young adult conference is July 24-26 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Pastor Justin Coleman of New Jersey.

MUSIC

Kingdom Place: 2610 E. 5th St., Lumberton. The Kids Place Kids and U-Turn Youth will present the freedom musical "God of WOW" July 7 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church: 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier. The Super Sunday Nights series of weekly gospel sings continues July 7 at 6 p.m. with Alice Hobbs.

Temple of Faith Church: 1314 Camden Road. Musicians' Appreciation service is July 7 at 3 p.m. Interested choirs, groups and soloists are welcome to join. For information, call 910-424-2082.



First Presbyterian Church: 102 Ann St. Strong and Courageous, a music camp for PreK3 through fifth grade, is July 15-17, 9 a.m.-noon. Participants will perform during the July 21 11 a.m. worship service. Register at firstprez.com.

Rockfish Church of God: 7869 Rockfish Road, Raeford. A gospel sing featuring Larry Chason & Carolina Tradition, His Voice Quartet, and Port City Quartet is July 20 at 6 p.m. Admission is free, a love offering will be received.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church: 817 N. Old Stage Road, St. Pauls. A Singing Union is July 21 at 3 p.m.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 2505 Village Drive. July 8-12, 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Theme is "Weird Animals - Where Jesus' Love is One of a Kind." For ages 3 through fifth grade. Free. Register at church or email wpc2505@wpcfayetteville.org. 910-485-8128

Fayetteville Community Baptist Church: 3915 Camden Road. July 8-12, 6-8 p.m. For ages 5-12 years. Register by calling the church at 910-425-3997 or on July 8.

Williams Chapel Church: 1230 N. Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake. July 8-12, 6:30-9 p.m. For ages 4-104 years. Contact Ella Tuggle at 910-436-3186.

FOOD, FUNDRAISERS, FESTIVALS

Beauty Spot Missionary Baptist Church: 7572 Raeford Road. Annual community clothing giveaway is July 6, 8-11 a.m. Other free items include books, household and miscellaneous goods. Snacks will be served. 910-868-9151

Second Chance Ministries Deliverance Center: 1028 Pamalee Drive. A benefit program to help those with unfavorable pasts get a second chance in life is July 21 at 4 p.m. Special guests are Sistas, Forgiven Favor, Lequita White and Ernest Lewis.

Deliverance Temple Word of Faith Christian Center: 5321 Raeford Road. Deliverance Temple is the host site for a Second Chance Ministries barbecue or chicken plate sale on July 27, beginning at 10 a.m. Plates are $8. Delivery available for orders of five or more plates. 910-580-8868 or 910-580-1529

Village Presbyterian Church: 5303 Spruce Drive. The food pantry is open July 11 and July 25, 2:30-4 p.m. Bring a bag or container. Monetary and non-perishable food donations are welcome. 910-425-4451



Falling Run Missionary Baptist Church: 2852 Cedar Creek Road. The church, along with Cumberland County Council on Older Adults, serves hot meals daily, Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-noon. Cumberland County residents age 60 or older are eligible. Transportation is available. Call 910-483-3822 to find out more.

Family Fellowship Worship Center: 1014 Danbury Road. Shepherd's Bread Ministry distributes food every Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Senior nutrition and clothing giveaway is each second Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers are needed. 910-482-4022

Masjid Al Madina: 196 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford, and Food Pantry of Raeford, distributes food at 10 a.m. each second Saturday of the month. For information,call or text 651-983-3903.

MEETINGS



Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship: Saturday, 7-9 a.m., at K&W Restaurant, Bordeaux Center. 910-425-3041

Peace Presbyterian Church: 3203 Ramsey St. Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Saturday at 7 p.m.

Overhills Community Church: 948 Overhills Road, Linden. Celebrate Recovery group meets Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. for fellowship, coffee and snacks. Nursery provided. 910-977-8991 or 910-893-3012

Caesarea Worship Center: 726 Ramsey St. Community Bible Study meets Fridays at noon. Lunch is served.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church: 1160 Red Hill Road, Cameron. A community Bible study is held each first, second and third Wednesday at noon. A light lunch is served. All are welcome. redhilmbc.org

Fayetteville Area Habitat Team: July 18, 12:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in the activity room. The Habitat team invites local clergy and the community to learn the many ways to engage through volunteerism, fundraising, and advocacy. Interested attendees may RSVP to anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Well of Life Ministry of Deliverance: North View Plaza, 5329 Ramsey St. Drive-through prayer is each Wednesday and Friday at noon. Come as you are for a quick word of prayer. Cars, bikes and pedestrians welcome.



Drive-Through Prayer Ministry: Each Tuesday, 8-11 a.m., through Aug. 27 at Galilee United Methodist Church, 941 McGirt's Bridge Road, Laurinburg. Come as you are for a quick word of prayer; cars, bikes and pedestrians welcome.

Person Street United Methodist Church: 509 Person St., needs clothing and nonperishable food items for Martha’s Table and Mary’s Closet. Call 910-483-4714 or Prudence at 910-391-4689.

