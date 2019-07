Rolling Thunder Chapter NC-5 will be hosting its annual Ron Relay Memorial Ride held July 13 at New River Harley Davidson, Wilmington Highway. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Fee is $20 per bike and $5 for passenger. All proceeds will go to POW/MIA issues, veterans and Wreaths Across America. For more information, visit Rollingthundernc5.com.