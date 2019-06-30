FICTION
The Big Kahuna by Janet Evanovich
The View From Alameda Island by Robyn Carr
Robert B. Parker’s Buckskin by Robert Knott
Cape May by Chip Cheek
The Farm by Joanne Ramos
The Stone Circle by Elly Griffiths
Miracle Creek by Angie Kim
The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
On A Summer Tide by Suzanne Woods Fisher
The Flight Portfolio by Julie Orringer
The Seven Or Eight Deaths Of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames
A Good Enough Mother by Bev Thomas
The Forgotten Hours by Katrin Schumann
Let Me Out Here: Stories by Emily W. Pease
Hitmen I Have Known by Bill James
Murder Knocks Twice by Susanna Calkins
Light From Other Stars by Erika Swyler
A Deadly Feast by Lucy Burdette
Storm Of Locusts by Rebecca Roanhorse
Revolutionaries by Joshua Furst
The White City: Historical Stories Of Romance And American Crime by Grace Hitchcock
There’s A Word For That by Sloane Tanen
Master & Apprentice by Claudia Gray
A Song For The Stars by Ilima Todd
NONFICTION
Keto Diet: Your 30-Day Plan To Lose Weight, Balance Hormones, Boost Brain Health, And Reverse Disease by Josh Axe
The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction And Purpose by Oprah Winfrey
Mueller Report: Presented With Related Materials By The Washington Post by Robert S. Mueller
Under Pressure: Confronting The Epidemic Of Stress And Anxiety In Girls by Lisa Damour
Let’s Eat France! by Francois-Regis Gaudry
The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin
Savage Feast: Three Generations, Two Continents, And A Dinner Table by Boris Fishman
Success Habits: Proven Principles For Greater Wealth, Health, And Happiness by Napoleon Hill
The Pain Companion: Everyday Wisdom For Living With And Moving Beyond Chronic Pain by Sarah Shockley
The Scar: A Personal History Of Depression And Recovery by Mary Cregan
Everything Is Negotiable: The 5 Tactics To Get What You Want In Life, Love, And Work by Meg Myers Morgan
Slay Like A Mother: How To Destroy What’s Holding You Back So You Can Live The Life You Want by Katherine Wintsch
Everyday Yoga Meditation by Stephen Sturgess
Relationship Magic: Waking Up Together by Guy Finley
Gut Reactions: The Science Of Weight Gain And Loss by Simon Field
The Man Who Caught The Storm: The Life Of Legendary Tornado Chaser Tim Samaras by Brantley Hargrove
Mapping Shakespeare: An Exploration Of Shakespeare’s Worlds Through Maps by Jeremy Black
Marvel Black Panther: The Ultimate Guide by Stephen Wiacek
13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don’t Do by Amy Morin
The Stress Management Handbook by Eva M. Selhub
Antarctica’s Lost Aviator: The Epic Adventure To Explore The Last Frontier On Earth by Jeff Maynard
How The Bible Actually Works by Peter Enns
Broadway To Main Street: How Show Tunes Enchanted America by Laurence Maslon
Solitary by Albert Woodfox