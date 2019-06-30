Age hasn't slowed David Hostetler in the slightest.

The 85-year-old Mount Holly man walks with ease, a smile constantly adorning his face. Though he's ceded control of his Mount Holly chemical company, ArroChem, to his son, he still maintains a busy real estate career.

And he spends his free time either on local badminton courts or with a bow and arrow in his hand, eagerly trying to better the hobbies he took up 16 years ago.

The practice has obviously paid off, as evidenced by the two large medals Hostetler wore into The Gazette offices on Monday.

In total, he won four medals — three golds in singles, mixed and men's doubles badminton, and a bronze for archery — earned at the National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in June.

Hostetler didn't meet much competition in his 85-89-year-old age group he couldn't handle, and he wasn't surprised.

Every time he goes to high school reunions in Charlotte, his friends remark at how good of shape he's in.

"We meet every two weeks," he said. "They all wonder how I'm doing it. So many of them are passing away at 85."

Though his golds came in badminton, Hostetler was proudest of his archery honor.

"This is the first medal I've ever won and I've been shooting it a long time," he said.

Hostetler has now competed in the National Senior Games, which are held every two years, since 2007.

He treasures the opportunity to compete.

"I'm just glad to be alive and glad to play and represent the county," he said.

You can reach Adam Lawson at 704-869-1842 or on Twitter @GazetteLawson.