This was written in July 1983 by Verna Owens and her daughter, Arlene Tibbetts. Verna died on March 3, 2019, at the age of 105.
Come and gather 'round my children
And hear what I have to say
I wouldn't trade these golden moments
They are in my heart to stay.
Oh, those precious golden moments
How I wish they would last always
But I know that I must leave you
With memories of fond yesterdays.
I will treasure all the memories
That you have freely given me,
For the times we spend together
I shall remember tenderly.
For when we're all together
Our joys all multiply
With hearts attune to each other
Whether we laugh or whether we cry.
Whenever I'm around you children,
I'm as happy as can be
And I thank God up in heaven
For his gift of you to me.
Oh, those precious golden moments
How I wish they could last always
But I know that I must leave you,
With memories of fond yesterdays.
Every fleeting golden moment
Is engraved up my heart
I shall cherish them forever
Good-bye, dears, now we must part.