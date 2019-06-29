1. Firecracker 4 Miler: The race is July 4 in downtown Fayetteville. The event includes a 4-mile race and a 1-mile course. The 4-mile course goes through downtown Fayetteville, starting and finishing at Walter and Hillsboro streets, between the N.C. State Veterans Park and the Airborne & Special Operations Museum. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gold Star Teen Adventures. The Fayetteville Running Club also has started the FRC Firecracker 4 Miler Scholarship Fund, which provides two scholarships for $1,000 each to a boy and a girl graduating from high school who are residents of Cumberland County or Fort Bragg and who have participated on their school's cross county and/or track and field team. To register, go to its-go-time.com/firecracker-4-miler/.

2. Household hazardous waste event: The Harnett County Solid Waste Department will host a Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Collection event today from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson Creek Landfill, 1086 Poplar Drive, Anderson Creek. Residential hazardous waste items, such as household cleaners, automotive products, batteries, light bulbs, paint products and garden chemicals, will be accepted. For more information, contact Kelly Smith at 910-814-6151.

3. Pride Fest: Fayetteville Pride is having its second annual Pride Fest today from noon to 6 p.m. in Festival Park. The family-friendly event will feature live music, fashion shows, and more than 80 vendors, including food trucks and a dedicated children’s area.

