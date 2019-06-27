A domestic violence report at a Newport residence led to deputies finding a large amount of drugs and cash.

Carteret County deputies responded to a call of aggravated assault at Lot 22 of Seascape Mobile Home Park around 6 p.m. Monday, June 17. While interviewing the victims, deputies were informed that the suspect had a backpack inside the residence that contained drugs. Deputies obtained consent from the home owner to search the residence and discovered a backpack that contained a large amount of brown powder, cocaine, marijuana and a bundle of cash.

Deputies dispatched the narcotics division to the location to assist in the processing of evidence. After searching the property, deputies found 25 grams of heroin, 31 grams of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine and more than $22,000 cash in a backpack belonging to the suspect.

Amery Lee Smith, Jr, 25, of Havelock was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking heroin, two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, assault on a female, and one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.

Smith is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $1.18 million dollar secured bond.

During the investigation, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives and deputies were assisted by the Newport Police Department.