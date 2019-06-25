Randolph County Sheriff

Recent reports

* June 19: Rhonda R. Routh, Sparky Lane, Sophia, reported she was the victim of a fraud.

* June 19: Melissa J. Pickett, Poole Road, Archdale, reported she was the victim of a fraud.

* June 18: Autumn N. McCracken, Koonce Drive, Trinity, reported she was the victim of a fraud.

* June 19: Karen C. Young of Clark’s General Store, N.C. 42 South, Asheboro, reported the theft of $100 in cash.

* May 13: Barbara A. Howell, Medfield Circle, Asheboro, reported she was the victim of a credit card fraud.

* June 18: Melinda A. Ridge, Colonial Club Drive, Thomasville, reported the theft from her yard of a ladder valued at $300.

* June 16: Thomas S. Hurley, Lacy Hodge Drive, Sophia, reported the larceny from his residence of a .22-caliber gun valued at $400 and an AR-15 gun valued at $1,400.

* June 17: William H. Toomes, Providence Church Road, Randleman, reported he was a victim of fraud.

* June 17: Jose L. Salinas, Steele Street, Asheboro, reported the larceny from his residence of a Mac Book Air valued at $1,300, an iPad Pro valued at $700, five Michael Kors watches valued at $1,050, earphones valued at $160, a University of North Carolina at Greensboro class ring valued at $900, a gold chain necklace valued at $200 and boots valued at $195.

* June 17: Timothy D. Hackler reported the theft of three televisions valued at $750 and a game system valued at $400 belonging to Charlotte Sparks at a residence on Quail Hollow Drive, Pleasant Garden.

* June 17: Ronald Burgess of Burgess Woodworks, Old Siler City Road, Ramseur, reported both he and his business were victims of fraud.

* June 17: Jimmy D. Hoskins, Bunting Road, Asheboro, reported he was a victim of fraud.

* June 17: Esmeralda Moja-Carbaja, Manorview Road, Asheboro, reported $400 in damage to a window on her 2016 Toyota Corolla parked at her residence.

* June 17: Carol K. Bowman, Courtland Circle, Thomasville, reported the theft from her carport of a pressure washer valued at $300.

Recent charges

* William George Bennett, 39, 2909 George York Road, Randleman, assault and battery.

* Sir Olan Byers, 30, 1764 Ken Lee Court, Asheboro, assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

* Heather Marie Cunningham, 29, 5240 Ridge Road, Trinity, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

* Kelsea Anne Powell, 27, 459 Foster St., Asheboro, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of a controlled substance.

* Salvador Herrera Sanchez, 32, 1147 Gold Hill Road, Asheboro, civil order for arrest.

* Eric Dwayne Varner, 27, 4366 NC 49 S., Asheboro, violation of a 50B protective order.

* Thomas Walter Grantham, 48, 1229 Luck Road, Asheboro, resisting a public official.

* Christina Bridget Holland, 43, 1448 Jacob St., Thomasville, second-degree trespass, simple assault.

* Larry Brian Hoover, 44, no permanent address, Franklinville, threatening phone call.

Asheboro Police

Recent charges

* Joseph Warren Armfield, 34, no permanent address, Asheboro, common law robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public official, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property.

* Nardos Fitsumberhan Debnu, 23, 142 Bradford Downs Drive, Greensboro, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Bradley James Luffman, 28, 2052 King St., Asheboro, misdemeanor larceny, violation of 50B protective order.

* Dahiana Matamoros, 30, 235 Coleridge Road, Asheboro, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property.

* Katherine Faith Neas, 20, 4492 New Hope Church Road, Asheboro, driving while impaired, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

* Clyde Elvin Smith III, 49, 609 Shamrock Road, Asheboro, assault on a female.

* Timothy Wade Wilkins, 58, 1587 River Flow Drive, Randleman, driving while impaired, exceed posted speed.