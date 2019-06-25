Karen Hudson has spent nearly two decades working at Jan’s Restaurant, taking orders, cooking food and helping customers with a smile. After years of mounting medical problems, Hudson will soon step away from the local restaurant, but not before getting a proper sendoff from her community.

Over the last few years, Hudson has endured a growing aortic aneurysm, osteoporosis and neuropathy issues, all of which have been slowly escalating. Two years ago she suffered a heart attack. She currently works while wearing a soft cast that covers her leg from the ankle to the knee.

With advice from her doctors, Hudson has decided to leave Jan’s so her health can improve.

“It’s been a tough thing for her. Working at Jan’s, that’s her life right there. That and playing with her grandbabies and going to church,” said Joshua Hudson, Karen’s son. “Her doctors have told her she may need to have surgery in the next six to eight months. She has been told that if she can take the next six to eight months off, that would go a long way.”

Hudson can officially retire and draw benefits from retirement later this year, but in the meantime, her family is enlisting the help of their community to get her through the summer.

On Saturday, Hudson will host a fundraiser for his mother at Carpenter’s Grove Baptist Church in Lawndale.

The event will feature raffles, silent auctions, live music, an indoor yard sale and a bake sale.

“Every dollar we raise is going back to her, so she can pay for her doctors and treatments or whatever else she needs until she can get her retirement,” said Hudson.

Items up for auction or raffle include a Kevin Harvick race coat, a Keith Urban signature guitar, a three-night stay in a tiny cabin at Grandview Campground in Casar, tickets to a show at the Don Gibson Theatre and gift certificates to multiple businesses around Cleveland County.

“The response we’ve gotten has been fantastic, and we are extremely grateful to have the support of not only our family and friends but of many people who went to Jan’s and know my mother,” said Hudson.