ARCHDALE — Join Archdale Parks and Recreation in celebrating Independence Day at its Fourth of July Festival at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive.

This event is made possible by its sponsor Visit the Heart of North Carolina. The city turns 50 this year and a few special things will be in store to celebrate. The festival begins at 4 p.m. and ends after the fireworks show. Admission is free. Vendors and activities are individually priced.

Vendors, food trucks, bubble soccer, carnival rides and pony rides will begin at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m. the city manager will take the stage and conduct a small ceremony celebrating the City of Archdale’s 50th anniversary, complete with some freebies for a few lucky audience members.

The Part Time Party Time Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. and play until it is time for fireworks. The fireworks display will be increased this year in celebration of the city’s anniversary.

Due to limited parking, arrive early. Handicap parking will be at the tennis court lot; a limited number of spots will be available. The city asks attendees to not bring fireworks of any kind and to leave pets at home.

For more information, call 336-434-7315.