The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Girls Peewee basketball team won the county championship in back-to-back years. Pictured, from left, are, front row: Taneijah Jones, Tytiana Ross, Ayrahiana Burnette, Jada Allen and Malaiyah Richmond; middle row: Iyanah Currie, Jordyn Mack, Jaliyah Thompson, DeAsia Vanhook, Jayda Mack and coach Melissa Ross; and back row: coaches Sherri Henderson and Molly Chapin. [SUBMITTED PHOTO]