WILMINGTON -- Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) on May 30 recognized the outstanding achievements and accomplishments of its participants for the 2018-2019 school year.

Several community leaders and stakeholders, school officials, program participants and families came together to show their support to program participants enrolled in WRAAP’ After-School Enrichment Academy Program. The Honorable James H. Faison III; fifth district court judge was keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony. Other activities included specialty awards presented to students, parents, and community volunteers.

On behalf of WRAAP’ Board of Directors, program staff, parents, and volunteers we would like to thank our program participants and supporters for another successful school year. Community involvement has been a key element to WRAAP’S success, as well as, impact in the community! WRAAP’s mission is to bridge the educational and social gaps that exist amongst youth, families, and communities.

The WRAAP’ After School Enrichment Academy Program is an award winning 501 c 3 non-profit “youth” organization and operates out of Freedom’s Way Ministries.1952 Dawson St.

To learn more about WRAAP visit the company’s website at http://raffle.nc-wraap.com/ or contact Daryl Dockery, executive director, at 910-392-6007.

