Director seeks to create a school of arts and crafts

SOUTHPORT -- When Brunswick Community College hired Barbara McFall as the director of its Southport Center, the campus was just a shell.

But McFall had a vision. Where one saw an empty building, she saw a “baby Penland School of Craft."

That, however, meant building the institution from the ground up.

When BCC’s Southport campus opened about four years ago, it only offered painting and pottery. Since then, the center has grown to offer 67 different courses in everything from fiber artistry to fiction writing to stained glass.

“We’ve seen an increase in people, ability levels and equipment,” said Jenny Bellini, instructor for the stained glass courses.

But there’s still room to grow. The college’s Southport Center is housed in the former Brunswick County Training School Building, located on Lord Street. At this time, only a portion of the building is utilized. An additional 9,000 square feet has remained sealed off due to a leaking roof and moisture damage. But recently, that area received a new roof and HVAC unit, and the space has been cleaned up with interior build out ongoing. Once the work is completed, there will be space for woodturning, cabinet making and sculptural welding.

McFall envisions courses where students can take worn out wood and metal furniture and transform them into artisan pieces that will find homes in local antique shops. Students in the painting, stained glass, silversmithing and pottery classes are already selling pieces in local galleries.

“Our goal here, in addition to having fun, is to create goods for the local shops,” McFall said.

In her vision, the school also provides a boost for the local economy, and McFall believes it has achieved that. The students often meet for lunch before or after class, they attend local concerts and gallery walks, and they support local festivals and events. Students in the painting classes participated in the Southport Plein Air Festival, held earlier this month.

McFall notes that while all of this is good for the community, it’s also good for the students. For many, the classes provide a network that they might not otherwise have.

“We’re one of the fastest growing communities in North Carolina, and it’s mostly coming from out of state, especially the Northeast,” she explained. “Many of those people come here without any other ties -- without any family -- and they need to be integrated into the community. They need to have a hook that gets them out of their subdivision and into the towns. We think that we provide that.”

When McFall started, she had a timeline for establishing a center for arts and crafts. So far, it’s a year ahead of what she anticipated. During the 2018-19 academic year, the Southport center had 759 registrations, which she added is “a pretty respectable hit” for an institution less than four years old.

She believes the success can be attributed to the college and its board of trustees for their generosity. When it comes to equipment for the classes, the college has provided. But to continue growing, McFall knows that the school will need additional support. She hopes to establish a “friends” group that will assist with those efforts.

“You can just grow so much faster if you have friends,” McFall said. “Part of it is the money, and part of it is just having the voices and the energy.”

In the meantime, she plans to continue the center’s steady growth through the addition of piano and guitar classes, which start this fall, and through community partnerships. The school will pair with Franklin Square Gallery to offer workshops featuring instructors from out of town. The workshops are expected to start next year.

With the support of the college, local galleries, arts organizations and the community, McFall believes the college will achieve its goal of establishing BCC’s Southport Center as a school of arts and crafts.

“There’s no end of stuff that we can add here,” she said.

