Insects are the most important group of animals that transfer energy captured by plants to other animals.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY -- How do human and animals benefit from interactions with plants and insects? Learn what the research reveals, in a video presentation hosted by Cape Fear Audubon, from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, in Room D-121 of the McLamb Center at Brunswick Community College, 50 College Road, Bolivia.

The event features a video program by Doug Tallamy, author of "Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants." Tallamy, a professor in the Department of Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, has authored 88 research publications and lectured on a variety of environmental topics throughout his 36-year career.

The video, recorded at one of Tallamy's Wilmington-area visits, carries a message of hope and offers practical methods to help our environment and its creatures recover and sustain life.

Tallamy's presentations convey a wealth of ecology facts. "All energy is captured by plants, and all animals get their food from plants," he says. "Insects are the most important group of animals that transfer energy captured by plants to other animals. For example, 96 percent of all terrestrial birds rear their young on insects. No insects; no baby birds."

Local ecology experts will attend the event, and will welcome audience questions and discussion.

This program continues a special summer series of Brunswick County presentations by Cape Fear Audubon. Cape Fear Audubon is an affiliate of Audubon North Carolina and the National Audubon Society. Details about chapter activities are available at http://capefearaudubon.org/. The organization also maintains a Facebook page.

The StarNews welcomes and will consider publishing Your Voice stories contributed by readers, nonprofits and clubs. They should be around 300 words and accompanied by a good-quality photograph. Email community@starnewsonline.com for the link to the form for Your Voice articles.