One man died in a house fire at 201 Koontz Ave. in Thomasville late Friday night, according to Thomasville Fire Chief Martin Dailey.

Dailey said the victim was a 56-year-old male. Officials will not release the name of the victim until next of kin is notified.

The call came in at 11:05 p.m., according to the Davidson County 911 Center. Nearly 30 minutes later, heavy smoke was still showing and there were visible flames along the line of the roof.

Firefighters entered the home with flashlights, but did not stay in the home for long periods due to the smoke. They rotated in and out of the home in the first 30 minutes fighting the fire. The fire was brought under control by 11:29 p.m., Dailey said.

A utility crew arrived nearly an hour after the blaze began to shut off power to the home. The Thomasville Fire Department, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County EMS and the Davidson County Medical Examiner responded to the scene throughout the night.

Robert Shore, whose parents live in the house behind the victim's, was one of many residents who gathered outside for several hours as first responders worked on scene. Shore said the victim was loved by everyone.

"I've known him since high school or even elementary because my brothers know him," Shore said Friday night.

Shore said the victim lived with a roommate who was not in the home when the fire broke out for at least four or five years. He was told the roommate tried to go in and save the victim but was unsuccessful.

The rent house was built in the early 1960s, according to Shore.

Dailey said the cause of the fire is unknown and foul play was not suspected, but the incident is currently under investigation.

By 12:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were still on scene putting out and venting hot spots.

Thomasville police had several blocks of Koontz Avenue in both directions closed as the investigation continued.