Thursday

Jun 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


GREENVILLE, S.C. — Bob Jones University announced local students who made the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester.


The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.


The following are area students who made the list:


* Asheboro: Caleb Greene, sophomore Ministry and Leadership major.


* Ramseur: Taryn Brunson, sophomore Business major.


* Thomasville: Erica Pait, sophomore Elementary Education major.


* Trinity: Mandalin Loupe, senior Nursing major.