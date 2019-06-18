RALEIGH -- North Carolina Coastal Pines recently announced that Madeline Fischer of Leland, is the New Hanover top seller for the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Madeline sold 4152 boxes of Girl Scout cookies in the annual cookie program that ended in March. Skyla Hart of Wilmington placed second with 1656 boxes sold and Natalie Burch of Wilmington placed third with 1605 boxes sold. The 2019 Cookie Program was held Jan. 12-March 3.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps support girls in achieving the goals they set for program activities, community service projects and philanthropy, and ensures all girls are afforded access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. For over 100 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has also provided life changing leadership opportunities for every G.I.R.L (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, and Leader).

Madeline will join Chief Executive Officer Lisa Jones in late spring for a celebratory luncheon. Jones will present Madeline with a 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program trophy at the event. Top sellers for local areas will receive a top seller custom patch and their name in next year’s Cookie Gram.

