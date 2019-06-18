Community activist and fourth-generation resident Debbie Roundtree is running again for Hendersonville City Council, hoping to bring the voice of the under-represented to the forefront.

Roundtree is running for one of two open seats held by Steve Caraker and Ron Stephens. Stephens has announced that he will not seek re-election.

Roundtree, who also ran in 2017, serves on the Hendersonville Tree Board, is 2nd vice president of the Henderson County NAACP Chapter 5477 and chairperson of the annual Back to School Fest event.

“I bring a lifetime of experience and concern that I can successfully advocate for,” said Roundtree. “I bring the chance for people of various backgrounds to trust and be educated on what the city plans to do and how it will affect them.”

Roundtree is a fourth-generation, born-and-raised resident of Hendersonville and lives near the Green Meadows community with her three daughters, two of whom are enrolled in Henderson County Public Schools, and her mother, who resides in Green Meadows.

Her campaign centers on five areas of focus: providing high-quality education, affordable housing, encouraging industry to become a greater part of the community, responsible zoning and keeping history intact.

Hendersonville has a diverse population, Roundtree said, and the current representation on the council is not listening to the entire community.

“Hendersonville is an ever-evolving city that has a wealth of history and we have begun to embrace it as we should,” Roundtree said. “We need to look at responsible zoning, affordable housing and equal opportunities and, of course, education."

She added she would also like to be involved with the development and makeover of the Seventh Avenue area in a way consistent with residents’ needs, not just from the business owners’ standpoint.

“I feel as though I will bring first-hand knowledge of our lovely city, a voice of the people and an understanding of what it feels like to reside, work and play in Hendersonville. This would be a native’s standpoint and not something that I am comparing to other cities and counties. I want to be an advocate for all and not just a select group of people," she said.

If elected, Roundtree would like to bring the voices of communities that have not actively been represented on City Council alongside those who don’t know how to voice their opinions so that an equal stance can be taken on actions and projects in the city.

Roundtree’s campaign team will be setting up a website, www.roundtreeforcitycouncil.com, to provide more information. Her campaign Facebook page is available by searching for “Elect Debbie Roundtree.”