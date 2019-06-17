The ARC of Alamance County has presented two awards for its new High Five program.

An Exceptional Children’s teacher from the Alamance-Burlington School System will be receive an Amazon gift card each month. The teachers are nominated by ABSS Exceptional Children program specialists, chosen for creativity and flexibility in designing lessons to meet learners’ needs, advocating for their students in the school and community, leadership in the classroom and schools, and demonstrating love and joy for children and their chosen career. [SUBMITTED PHOTOS]



