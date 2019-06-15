SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael P. Russell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Russell is the son of Jeff and Sandra Russell of Denton and brother of Jeffrey Russell of Denton, Deborah Guzman of Asheboro and Sarah Crisco of Denton.

He is a 2014 graduate of South Davidson High School, Denton. He earned an associate degree in 2016 from Davidson County Community College, Thomasville.