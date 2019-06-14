WILMINGTON -- Auditions will be held for "Godspell" the musical, 5-7 p.m. June 24 and June 25 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Activity Center, 204 Pine Grove Drive. The auditions are available for ages 13 and over.

Particpants must be prepared to sing a song (accompanist provided or you may sing with a track), read a script, and dance.

Performances dates will be Aug. 9 and Aug. 10.

For more information, contact: bettsyc@welcometowesley.com or call the church office 910-791-4092.

