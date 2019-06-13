Flag ceremony will be held in Southport

SOUTHPORT -- Southport and surrounding community members will join together at 7:30 p.m. June 14 through Labor Day, to honor our country, freedom and military, by lowering our nation’s flag. The ceremony will also be held on Sept. 11. The event will be held at the City’s Waterfront Park, Howe and Bay Streets.

Volunteers will welcome those who have gathered and ask everyone to stand silent as the flag is lowered and Taps is played. This is the third year local Southport neighbors and community members are pulling together to show the City’s pride.

All area and city community members as well as visitors are invited to attend.

Ice cream social set

WILMINGTON -- Boys 'N Berries Ice Cream Social will be held 1-3 p.m. June 16 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 16 N. 16th St.

Free admission, donations accepted in support of the Wilmington Boys Choir and St. Paul's Music program.

For more information, contact Ronnie Wise at music@spechurch.com.

