ASHEBORO — Each year the month between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day is set aside to remember our elderly population. The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 66/127, designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It represents the one day in the year when the whole world voices its opposition to the abuse and suffering inflicted to some of our older generations.

It can be difficult to imagine that anyone would deliberately want to harm an elderly person, but around 1 in 6 older people experience some form of abuse, a figure higher than previously estimated and predicted to rise as populations age.

The types of elder abuse consist of physical and sexual abuse, financial and personal exploitation and neglect of their needs.

How you can help prevent elder abuse in your community?

* Know the signs of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Watch for changes in their body to include weight loss, marks, bruises, etc. Look for changes in their personality or mood. They could become depressed, anxious and listless or have a change in their normal attitude. In short, any changes to their behavior, disposition or physical condition could be a cause for concern.

* If you suspect something, say something.

If you notice changes in an elderly person, identify your concerns. Talk with the person and report your concerns to an adult abuse hotline, law enforcement or an attorney. Experts believe that for every case of elder abuse or neglect reported as many as 24 cases go unreported.

* Spread the word about elder abuse.

Talk about elder abuse in your workplace, at your place of worship, on social media, at the grocery store or anywhere you go. If you are discussing it in everyday situations, people will begin paying more attention and reporting when someone is in trouble. Word of mouth can keep our elderly population safer.

North Carolina is a mandatory reporting state. That means that any person who believes a disabled or elderly adult is being abused, neglected or exploited is required to report the situation to the local county Department of Social Services.

In Randolph County, call the Adult Abuse Hot Line at 336-683-8300. Making a report is the right thing to do. Elders have the right to be safe.

Last fiscal year in Randolph County, DSS investigated 178 reports alleging abuse, neglect or exploitation. Twenty-six percent were self-neglect, 42 percent were caretaker neglect, 6 percent were a combination of both self-neglect and caretaker neglect, and 26 percent were exploitation.

The Piedmont Triad Eighth Annual Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll will take place Saturday, June 15, at Triad Park, 9652 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Registration and a vendor fair will start at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony and walk kick-off will be at 10 a.m.