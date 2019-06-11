WILMINGTON -- In addition to its existing 2019-20 Top Ten Military Friendly School designation, Cape Fear Community College has earned the 2019-20 Military Spouse Friendly School designation by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business, that recognizes higher education institutions that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their families with the Military Friendly Schools list.

Each year, VIQTORY recognizes higher education institutions that recruit spouses of active duty service members and promote student retention, career development policies, and programs that acknowledge and support the challenges of military life.

VIQTORY awarded CFCC the designation based on an evaluation of the school’s admissions, retention, career counseling, and mentoring programs, and the processes in place for addressing the challenges of military spouses and families through flexible academic opportunities and degree continuation to accommodate deployments and relocations.

Just this year, Cape Fear Community College launched a 100 percent online Military Associate’s Degree program designed specifically for military spouses, military service members, and veterans.

To learn more about veteran resources at CFCC, visit http://cfcc.edu/veterans/. To learn more about the online Military Associate’s Degree program, visit http://cfcc.edu/online-associates-military/.

