The Burlington Writers Club recently celebrated and presented awards to the winners of its 63rd Annual Adult Contest at a catered banquet at the Arts Center in Graham. Cash prizes and certificates of merit were awarded in eight categories to writers throughout the eight-county area covered by the contest. The Sally Svee Humorous Category was in memory of long-time member Sally Svee.
First-place winners in each of the eight categories are:
Stories for Children: Elizabeth Solazzo
Poetry for Children: Alice E Johansen
Fiction: Krysti McCandless
Short Non-Fiction: Jean Bailey Robor
Poetry: Martha Golensky
Light Verse: Karen Filipski
Long Non-Fiction: Anita Sherer
Sally Svee Humorous Category: Carolyn Stuart
Second place:
Stories for Children: Becky Scarlett
Poetry for Children: Elizabeth Solazzo
Fiction: Leigh Ann Whittle
Short Non-Fiction: Carolyn Stuart
Poetry: Janet R Sady
Light Verse: Jean Bailey Robor
Long Non-Fiction: Elizabeth Solazzo
Third place:
Stories for Children: Alice E Johansen
Poetry for Children: Lisa Smith Reittinger
Fiction: Warren Dixon
Short Non-Fiction: Alice E Johansen
Poetry: Lisa Smith Reittinger
Light Verse: Lisa Smith Reittinger
Long Non-Fiction: Lynn Veach Sadler
Honorable Mention:
Stories for Children: Leigh Ann Whittle
Poetry for Children: Karen Filipski
Fiction: Lisa Smith Reittinger
Short Non-Fiction: Janet R Sady
Poetry: Seena Granowski
Light Verse: Kathryn Scarborough Noyes
Long Non-Fiction: Kathryn Scarborough Noyes