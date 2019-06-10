Editor’s note: To have your event listed in future editions of The Daily News, please add it to our online calendar. The calendar can be accessed at jdnews.com/thingstodo, just create an account and add your event listing.

Today

Intro to Coastal Kayaking: Hammocks Beach State Park, Swansboro, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10. Registration required 910-326-4888. Open to ages 13 years and older, class teaches new kayakers paddling skill and rescue techniques.

Genealogy meeting: Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Ave., 10 a.m. to noon on June. 10. 910-455-7350. This month’s topic “Currency, weights and measures in genealogy research.”

Bird Hike: Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 9 a.m. June 10. Meet at the visitor center for a hike to identify birds native to this area.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meetings: 9 a.m. Mondays Onslow Multipurpose Complex, 9 a.m. Mondays, 4024 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville. Swansboro First Baptist Church, weigh-ins at 10 a.m. meeting follows.

Pie Day: Jacksonville Commons Senior Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10. 910-938-5312. Cost $7. Lunch of shepard's pie, salad and dessert.

Tinkergarten outdoor classes: Onslow Pines Park classroom, 11:15 a.m. Mondays through June 15. Register Tinkergarten.com. Where children can learn through play.

June 11

N.C. Symphony concert: White Oak High School, 1001 Piney Green Road, 7 p.m. June 11. No tickets required for concert.

Legal Aid DIY clinic: “Child Custody” Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Ave., 2:30 a.m. June 11. Registration required 910-455-7350. Receive paperwork and general legal info only.

Books at the Bistro: White Oak River Bistro, Swansboro, 11:30 a.m. June 11. This month’s book discussion “The Child Finder” by Rene Denfeld. Lunch specials follow the meeting.

Onslow Winds Jazz Ensemble concert series: Jacksonville Commons Amphitheater, 7 p.m. June 11. 910-938-5312. Free. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a tribute to Glenn Miller.