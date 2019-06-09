Graduation,

Baccalaureate

Providence Grove High School’s Class of 2019 graduated Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. in the school’s football stadium, 5555 Mack Lineberry Road, Climax.

Graduation keynote address was given by Benjamin Brickhouse, PGHS social studies teacher/basketball coach.

Baccalaureate was held Sunday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at White’s Memorial Baptist Church, 2930 Whites Memorial Road, Franklinville. Keynote address was given by Daniel Goble, PGHS assistant principal.

Senior Class Mascots

Ava Miller (pictured)

Master Layton Fox

Junior Marshals

Korey Dillon Bauersfeld

Kaylee Nicole Bowman

Isaac Franklin Cecil

Joshua Sean Dean

Daniel Aaron Ellison

Brynne Caroline Ingram

Walter Ray Johnson

Raymond Chenghao Pang

Colby Daniel Shelton

Kaitlyn Delaney Smith

Cela Ann Watson

Morgan Michelle Wright

Class of 2019

Justin Michael Adams

Levi McKinley Adams

Luis Gustavo Aguilar Alejo

Fletcher Austin Allred

Michala Dale Allred

Waylon Lynn Allred II

Jacob Paul Ambrose

Richard Lewis Anderson

Steven Michael Atkins

Ezequiel Ayala Hernandez

Roy Alexander Baber

Carson Wayne Bailey

Austin Blake Baker

Daniel Ismael Bautista Rosales

Steven Dale Belcher

Sampson Ray Booth

Jessica Marie Braddy

Tagen Lynn Brady

Ashley Amanda Braxton

Logan Ryan Bray

Jacqueline Anne Breland

Avery Elizabeth Browder

Austin Keith Brown

James Hunter Trae Bryant

Julie Leeann Bullins

Alexandria Celeste Burrell

Benjamin Ridge Burton

Benjamin Tyler Campbell

Katherin Estephani Chay Sanchez

Houston Tyler Clark

Logan Rose Cockman

Skylar Rae Cole

Lexie Katelyn Corder

Dylan Andrew Dains

Madison Makenzie Dark

Gavin Scott Davis

Joseph Thomas Davis

Joshua Garrett Davis

Natalie Christine Davis

Alexis Delgado

Felipe DePaz Carachure

Savannah Leigh Dickens

Ana Lucia Dimas Sosa

Idonia Betzabe Dimas Sosa

Morgan Marie Dowdy

Kaitlyn Nicole Duncan

Sadie Caroline Duncan

Katherine Gwen Ellen

Emma Jayne Fahy

Brittany Nicole Fields

Terrence Lamont Fletcher

Christian Marlon Fox

Greyson Wayne Gates

Joshua Wayne Gay

Mark Alan Gay

Tammie Nicole Gibson

Brian Antonio Gomez

Mariah Destiny Greene

Jordan Renee Greeson

Madelyn Rose Grettler

Amy Shandy Guerrero Hernandez

Ireland Danielle Haga

Skyler Nicole Hall

Spencer Taylor Hall

Makenzie Layne Harden

Henry Earl Hardin

Jordan McKenzie Hayes

McKenzie Marie Hedrick

Dylan Cole Henderson

Jarrett Michael Hess

Carter Waldron Hill

Spencer Garner Hinshaw

Jordan Taylor Hodges

Dennis Mark Hooker

Megan Debora James

Natalie Luann Jennings

Jacob Logan Johnson

Stephanie Noel Johnson

Jackson Daniel Jones

Shawna’ce Keira Jones

Jacob Augusta Jordan

Alexis Juarez

Anna Jewelene Kaufman

Caroline Grace Keaton

Christian Mae Kellam

Haley Nicole Kennedy

Steven Jarrett Kerns

Alexus Curstin Knott

Chase Levi Koenig

Raegan Lane Koenig

Brenden Michael Kratzenberg

Kristan Nichole Lamb

Howard Randall Lambert

Cassidy Jo Lee

Jeremy Edward Leonard

Madison Leigh Lewis

McKenzie Leigh Lineberry

Riley Briana Lineberry

Daylin Ty Locklear

Kendra Lynn Marley

Maedelene Taylor Martin

Oscar Martinez Alvarado

Malexus Diamond Jovette Mason

Nicholas Joseph Mastriaco

Austin Drew McClure

Hanna Gray McDaniel

Jamison Grey McDaniel

Samantha Rae McGuire

Kristyn Marie McPherson

Edgar Mondragon Suarez

Haley Adelaide Morgan

Antonia Leshay Morris

Tyler Makale Morrison

Julia Rose Nelson

Thomas Chase Nichols

Maria Concepcion Nieto Padron

Calvin Cole Nixon

Miranda Elaine Nop

Jacob Quin Norris

Isaiah Luke Overly

Landon Ryan Overton

Billy Dale Owens

Taylor Rose Owens

Johnny Lee Griffen Payne

Logan Neal Peugh

Marifer Pichardo-Gonzalez

Nathan Randall Poole

Zachary Austin Poole

Andrew Scott Poteat

Bobby Joseph Presnell

Bobbie-Jo Purcell

Natalie Marie Ratcliffe

Daniel Joseph Redding

Joseph Issac Reddish

Elizabeth Talbott Remsburg

Wendy Reyes Castro

Todd Mateo Richardson Jr.

Andrea Paige Ring

Andrew Ray Ritter

Jorge Dante Rivero

Alyssa Mackenzie Robertson

Khalleed Kiaeem Robinson

Gillian Marie Rodriguez

Logan Bailey Routh

Robert Ray Sandage

Collin Bailey Shawver

Ashli Dawn Shelton

Hannah Noel Sheppard

Madison Brooke Shingler

Randon Cole Shoffner

Cassidy Marie Shotwell

Michael Kristopher Shotwell

Jacob Hunter Smith

Jaden Ray Smith

Tatum Ashley Smith

Travis Ronald Smith

Mykial Tanner Somers

Kenzie Nicole Staley

Diego Suarez Garfias

Nydia Arhemy Suarez-Sanchez

Jeremy Scott Summerlin II

River Josiah Swartz

Evan Sloan Taylor

Dylan Lee Temkey

Kirstin Jade Thomas

Skylynn Faith Thompson

Weslee Ray Thorpe

Madyson Noel Tippett

John Lee Trandafir

Brian Joseph Tuttle

Sarah Elizabeth Tysinger

Ty Antonio Vasquez

Franco Tomas Villeda Ramirez

Roby Thomas Ward

Holden Charles Weisner

Brandon James Welborn

Brock Romie Welborn

Samantha Leigh Welch

Alexis Cheyenne Widener

Katie Lynn Willard

Carson Paige Williams

Justin Ryan Williams

Madalyn Hope Wilson

Luke Garfield Wood

Tanner Luke Wood

Destiny Michelle Woods

Sabrenda Kay Wyrick

Emily Grace York

Allison Connor Young

John Lee Young

Westley Dontre Young

Michael Benjamin Zappia