Fans for Seniors: Cumberland County Council on Older Adults has fans for senior citizens who are at least 60 years old and live in Cumberland County. Call 910-484-0111 to request a fan. Fans can be picked up Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Delivery is not available.

Summer Mobile Art Therapy Tour: Future Endeavors Life Program and Hope and Vision Outreach have partnered to conduct a 2019 Summer Mobile Art Therapy Tour. The tour will focus on working with female youth ages 10-17, to help find comfort and hope in a range of daily challenges through the form of art and group coaching. The tour partners are seeking to work with summer youth programs, recreational centers, churches, and more. To learn more email futureendeavorslp@gmail.com or call 910-527-9231.

Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development: Summer fun programs for ages 5-19 will be held in June, July and August. Online registration required; to see a full list of 4-H summer adventures activities, go to cumberland.ces.ncsu.edu. The Cooperative Extension office is located at 301 E. Mountain Drive.

Vander Spring Fling: June 8, 10 a.m., James Averitt Park, Vander. Admission is free; activities may require tickets. Vendors, dunking booth, bake sale, music, games, raffles, car/truck/tractor show. Hosted by Vander Civic Association.

Harvest to Table Dinner: June 8, 6 p.m., Byrnes Mill Place, 3577 Blossom Road. Fundraiser for Gray's Creek FFA features a menu of locally grown food and a farm tour. For details and reservations call 910-424-8589 or email tarar@ccs.k12.nc.us.



Broncos Pageant Registration: Registration for the Hometown Broncos Legacy Scholarship Pageant registration is June 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Westover Recreation Center. Online registration continues until June 15 at https://goo.gl/TtY1NS. The pageant will be held in September. For information, call 910-867-9066.

Vision Resource Center Open House: June 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2736 Cedar Creek Road. Light refreshments served.

Unchain Cumberland County: "Big Fix Outreach" is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food pantry, pet food, $65 spay and neuter applications. We rescue the whole family. Contact 910-425-0967 or shelbyttd5@aol.com

Healing Waters Fly Fishing: Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. The Fayetteville chapter meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road. For information, call Thomas Carpenter at 910-868-5003, ext 11 or email tom.carpenter@projecthealingwaters.org.

Elder Care Conference: June 14, 9-11:30 a.m., Pembroke Recreation Complex, 7164 NC 711, Pembroke. The Lumber River Council of Government's area Agency on Aging's elder abuse awareness event, Walk, Stroll & Roll.

The Tyler's Annual Classic Golf Tournament: June 15, 8 a.m., Cypress Lakes Golf Course, 2126 Cypress Lakes Road, Hope Mills. Annual fundraiser features several prizes; catered lunch, green fees and cart fees included. $60 per player. 910-484-0821 or 910-850-2411

Cruise-In: June 21, 5 p.m., Mac's Breakfast Anytime, 1904 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles gather for fun, music, prizes and 50/50 drawing. Proceeds benefit local charities. sandhillsclassicstreetrods.com

Urban Ministry Golf Classic: June 22, 8 a.m., Gates Four Golf & Country Club, 6775 Irongate Drive. Registration and continental breakfast followed by 9 a.m. shotgun start. Single player, $65; team of four, $260. Prizes and raffle. Register by June 20. 910-483-5944

CFARS Field Day: Cape Fear Amateur Radio Society 2019 Field Day is June 22-23 at Methodist University. Field Day is a 24-hour event from 2 p.m. June 22 until 2 p.m. June 23. The public is invited to meet and talk with ham radio operators. cfarsnc.org

Gilbert Theater Summer Acting Camps: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with a Friday night performance. Ages 12-17 attend June 24-28 and ages 6-11 attend July 8-12. Cost is $150. For information and registration deadlines, call 910-678-7186.

Volunteer Opportunity: The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center at 7489 Raeford Road has several volunteer opportunities available for those with knowledge of fishing and boating. For more information, call 910-868-5003 or go to ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann.

Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with our military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

Childbirth and Infant Care Classes: FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital's Women & Children's department offers classes on childbirth, infant care, breastfeeding and new siblings at various dates and times, including evenings and Saturdays. For information, registration and course dates, call 910-715-2275. Parents-to-be in the second or third trimester can register for a tour of the Women and Children's Center by calling 800-213-3284.

Designing Station: The nonprofit furniture bank serving Cumberland and Robeson counties is in need of new and gently used household furnishings including beds and frames of all sizes, pots, pans, dishes, curtains, lamps, rugs, irons and ironing boards as well as monetary donations. They do not accept damaged or stained items, used mattresses, pillows and cribs, toys, books and older televisions. For information, call 910-321-2814 or go to designing station.org.

Stanton Hospitality House: Canned meats, cereal, Pop-Tarts, plastic and paper items, fruit or pudding cups, coffee, water, crackers, cookies, microwaveable meals and monetary donations are needed. Stanton Hospitality House provides housing for family members of local hospital patients, especially those in ICU, NICU or a treatment center. Call 910-491-0721 to arrange drop-offs or for more information. Donations are tax-deductible.

Operation Blessing: Men's and women's underwear, men's shoes and 33 gallon black trash bags are needed as well as monetary donations, which are tax-deductible. Volunteers are also needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch; Friday 9 a.m.-noon. 910-483-1119

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers are needed to assist with construction and Habitat ReStore operations. Visit fayettevillenchabitat.org and click on "VOLUNTEER" to sign up for events or contact anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org. For more information, contact 910-483-0952.

Fayetteville Urban Ministry: Volunteer tutors are needed for the Adult Literacy Center. Training sessions and pre-registration are required. Email Carolann Murray at cmurray@fayurbmin.org or call Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 910-483-5944.

The CARE Clinic: Free basic health care services to uninsured, low-income adult residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas. Services include basic medical care, dental extractions and clinic-ordered prescription medications. Clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Wednesdays after 5 p.m. A diabetic clinic is held Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 910-485-0555.

To submit an item, email satextra@fayobserver.com. Put 'Nonprofit' in the subject line. For questions, call 910-486-3500.