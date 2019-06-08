Bread is a staple food that plays an important role in our diet. Our family ate two kinds of bread every day: wheat bread and corn bread. My mother baked two large, rectangular pans of both wheat bread and corn bread each day. While she prepared breakfast each day, she kneaded dough for two pans of wheat bread and two pans of corn bread. We ate the wheat bread for all three meals of the day, but we ate corn bread at lunch and dinner. We grew our own wheat and corn from which the bread was made.

In the early 1950’s when my family lived on the George Hill place in Stokes County, North Carolina, we carried our wheat and corn to a grist mill owned by brothers Ervin and Charlie Sheppard. The grist mill was in Virginia, just a few yards from the North Carolina state line. It was about two miles from our house, a great distance for us to travel at the time because my father had no car or truck. The wheat and corn had to be transported to the grist mill by a wagon pulled by two mules up the narrow Beasley School Road.

Two large millstones ground the grain into flour and cornmeal. The power for turning the millstones was provided by water from Crooked Creek, which transmitted water through a system of gears and cogs to enable an axle to turn the mill stones themselves. Crooked Creek is a tiny tributary of the Mayo River, and the Mayo River becomes a tributary of the Dan River.

The wheat grains were gathered in the late summer with a wheat threshing machine called a combine. Threshing is the process of loosening the edible part of grain from its husks and straw to which it is attached. The self-propelled combine had five functions: It cut the wheat stalks; fed the stalks into the machine; broke the seeds loose from the rest of the stalk; and it separated seed from dust and small particles that got mixed. The harvested wheat grains were then stored in wooden bins inside our corn crib until they were taken to the grist mill to be ground into flour. Corn was harvested and stored in the same corn crib.

Each night before our trek to the grist mill, members of my family shelled the dried corn so it could be ground into cornmeal. We placed the shelled kernels into burlap sacks and kept the empty corncobs for starting fires in the cook stove and the fireplace. Corncobs served as excellent kindling for starting fires. The next day, the wheat and corn were placed into separate bags to be transported to the grist mill.

The toll (the miller’s compensation for grinding) was one-fourth of what was ground. When four bags were ground, our family kept three bags and the owners of the grist mill kept one. The owners sold their toll later inside their shop. There was no cash money exchanged for the grinding, just the toll.

We had many adventures while trekking to the grist mill. On one return trip, Bob (an older brother) had purchased a bag of two-cent jawbreaker hard candy inside the mill store. As he was sucking on a jawbreaker on our return trip, he suddenly began to make wild gestures and attempted to talk. All of us on the wagon looked at each other frightfully because we didn't know what was wrong. Bob’s face began to turn blue because he could not breathe. Suddenly, he fell off the wagon and onto the dirt road. When he hit the ground, a large jawbreaker flew out of his mouth. Only then did we realize that Bob had choked on a jawbreaker.

On a different trip to the grist mill, our wagon was almost hit by a speeding car that attempted to take a curve too fast on the narrow dirt road. My father had to steer the mules quickly into a ditch to avoid colliding with the car. A couple of bags of grain fell off the wagon, but luckily no grain was spilled. Also, no damage was done to the wagon or the mules, but it was still a scary occurrence for all of us on the wagon!

In December of 1952, my family took a load of wheat to the grist meal. My mother needed more flour because of her baking for Christmas. Since it had snowed recently, snow still covered the dirt road to the mill. At the mill, we saw that Crooked Creek, whose water turned the mill wheels, was frozen in places. Because of the cold weather, my father insisted we all wait inside the mill store while the flour was being ground. Two of my older brothers (Bob and Howard) decided it would be more fun to slide on the frozen creek. After a few minutes of sliding, the ice broke, and Bob and Howard became totally soaked with freezing water. As my father loaded the flour onto the wagon a few minutes later, he saw Bob and Howard shivering in their wet clothes, but he didn’t say a word to them. As soon as we arrived home and the flour was unloaded, my father warmed up both brothers’ backsides properly with his belt.

Even though our treks to the grist mill were oftentimes adventurous, they were necessary so that we could put bread on the table for our family.

