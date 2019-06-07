Pickin’ On The Square is back in uptown Shelby, and there are many other things to do this weekend if that's not your jam.

Friday

Museum summer program: Begins at 3 p.m. at the Lawndale Museum, 119 Piedmont Drive, Lawndale. The program celebrates Haley and Elizabeth Dedmon as Family of the Year. For more information call 704-538-7212 or 704-538-9304.

Summer soiree: From 5-7 p.m. at Greenbrook Design, 112 N. Lafayette St., Shelby, celebrate the start of summer with a soiree for First Friday. Jazz, light refreshments and beverages. It’s free and open to the public.

Golf tournament: Riverbend YMCA golf course, 3005 Long Wood Drive, Shelby, hosts Crest Horseshoe Club/CSI Mechanical 23rd annual golf tournament at 1:30 p.m. Entry fee is $210 per team. Cash payouts or gift certificates for winners. Alston Bridges Barbecue serves lunch at 11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit Crest Chargers football program.

Banker's House Tours: Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of The Banker’s House, 319 N. Lafayette St., Shelby, with First Friday Tours. The historic house will be open to visitors from 4 to 6 p.m. from June through October. Cost is $7 at the door.

Saturday

Pickin’ on the Square: The Earl Scruggs Center, 103 S. Lafayette St., Shelby, invites the community to the sixth annual series from 5-8 p.m. Pickers are welcome to bring their own string instruments and jam informally around the historic court square. Those not picking are invited to enjoy the music. Complimentary kids crafts and games. For more information visit EarlScruggsCenter.org.

Community Southern Garden Party: From 10 a.m. to noon at Mauney Memorial Library, 100 S. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain. Learn about saving seeds, planting and importance of growing heirloom varieties from Cleveland County Extension Master Gardeners. Activities for all ages and light refreshments. Email terry.bivens@mauneylibrary.org or call 704-739-2371 for more information.

Sculpture celebration: Uptown Shelby Association hosts a program at noon at 206 S. Washington St., Shelby, to share about the newest public art installation. Meet the artist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., learn about the uptown Shelby streetscape project and enjoy light refreshments. For more information visit UptownShelby.com or call 704-484-3100.

Hug-A-Tree: Join a park volunteer at the South Mountains State Park visitor Center at 2 p.m. to learn basic techniques for survival in the woods. The park is at 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs.

Sunday

Lawndale Museum: Metcalfe Station is open from 2-4 p.m. at 2940 Polkville Road, Shelby. Learn about local history. Lawndale Museum also offers an open house at 3 p.m. at 119 Piedmont Drive, Lawndale. Call 704-538-7212 or 704-538-9304 for more information.