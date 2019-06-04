TUE., JUNE 4

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – Mettavolution Tour: Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo, 5 p.m. gates, 6 p.m. concert at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, 1941 Amphitheatre Drive, Wilmington. Tickets $49.50-$60. Free for ages 5 and under. Rain or shine. Details: https://www.greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com/.

Calabash Summer Concert: The Embers (beach), 6 p.m. at Calabash Town Park, 868 Persimmon Road. Free. Food trucks on site. In case of bad weather, concerts may be canceled. 910-579-6747.

"The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical": Stage musical adaptation of the best-selling novel, also made into a film, about a teen who discovers he's descended from Greek gods. Naturally, he and his powers get drawn into their drama. 7:30 p.m. June 4-5 at Cape Fear Community Center Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. $29-$85, plus taxes and fees. 910-362-7999 or https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/.

"Woman at War" at Cinematique: 7 p.m. June 4-7 and a 4 p.m. matinee June 5 at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Halla is a 50-year-old environmental activist who crusades against the local aluminum industry in Iceland. As her actions grow bolder, her life changes in the blink of an eye when she's finally granted permission to adopt a girl from Ukraine. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Ocean Isle Beach Summer Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 5 West Third St. Local growers, artisans.

WED., JUNE 5

The Big Run: 6:30 p.m. at Hugh MacRae Park (Shelter #6), 314 Pine Grove Drive. Admission $15-$25. Features a timed 5K and an untimed 1-Mile Run. The event celebrates Global Running Day and includes post-race beer, water, ice pops, food, and cold towels. Proceeds benefit the Without Limits Youth Cross Country Camp scholarship fund to send children to camp. Register at https://its-go-time.com/the-big-run/.

Farmers Market at Poplar Grove: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Scotts Hill. Fresh produce, landscaping and bedding plants, herbs, salves, oils, homemade cookies, desserts, handmade soaps, jewelry, accessories, etc. 910-686-9518.

Southport Summer Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Franklin Square Park, 130 East West St., Southport. Local produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. Details: 910-279-4616 or 910-620-2308.

