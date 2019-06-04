This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: South Topsail Elementary

Grade: Third

Best subjects: Reading and writing

Worst subject: Math

What drives you crazy? That sometimes I don’t understand stuff

What makes you happy? Seeing my dog

Favorite book: Harry Potter series

Favorite movie: "The Leprechaun," I LOVE scary movies

Favorite color: Red

Favorite food: Cow and Rice (peppered steak)

What do you do for fun? Read and draw

Whom do you admire most, and why? Brendon Urie, because I really like his music.

Educational goals: Get a degree in animation or art, maybe veterinarian stuff.

Career goal: If YouTube is still around a YouTuber. If not, a veterinarian

For Kerriann Kokinda, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Lizzie is a great student with an awesome personality. She always tries hard and gives 100 percent. Lizzie gets along with everyone and has a pure heart. She loves to draw. She once came to school with pictures she had drawn for all her classmates. They are still hanging on their desks.