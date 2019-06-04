ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Caleb Ethan Harris, 22, of 104 Spruce St., was charged with larceny by switching price tags, misdemeanor trespassing, $3,500 secured bond, July 18.

• James Allen Collins, 48, of 201 North St., Room 18, Thomasville, was charged with larceny by employee, $1,000 secured bond, June 4.

• Jerry Tuttle, 38 Mill St., Room 7, was charged with failure to report a new address by a sex offender, $2,000 secured bond, June 28.

• Bryan Christopher Shell, 28, homeless, was charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a license revoked, $5,000 secured bond, June 24.

• Brandon Tyler Owens, 26, of 229 Tyler Drive, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $7,500 secured bond, June 25.

• Trista Mattson, 30, homeless, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny, $7,500 secured bond, July 3.

• Kristen Angelique Field-Myers, 39, of Charlotte, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, $25,000 secured bond, June 26.

• Mandi Corum, 22, of Rockwell, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, $500 secured bond, July 18.

• Phillip Edward Burnett, 23, of 136 Plymouth Lane, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $35,000 combined, secured bond, July 1.

• Darian Deshea Boulware, 38, of Charlotte, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, $50,000 secured bond, June 26.

• Justin Ray Ewing, 29, homeless, possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, June 24.