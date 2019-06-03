HARLOWE — According to a Harlowe first responder, an armed robbery at the Jim Dandy’s service station on Highway 101, Havelock, has resulted in a suspect being holed up in a Harlowe home with law enforcement officials surrounding it.

“It all started with an armed robbery at the Jim Dandy store,” the responder said. “He was chased into Harlowe,” where he abandoned his vehicle near the Godette Head Start on Godette Road. There, he abandoned the car and “ran into a house.”

The school is on lockdown, he said.

Sheriff Chip Hughes, reached enroute to the scene, referred to it as “a potential hostage situation,” though he could not yet make any confirmation.