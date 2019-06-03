Editor’s note: To have your event listed in future editions of The Daily News, please add it to our online calendar. The calendar can be accessed at jdnews.com/thingstodo, just create an account and add your event listing.

Today

Young at Heart senior group meeting: Golden Corral, Marine Blvd., 11 a.m. June 3. 910-989-5925. Program: preparing for severe weather.

Flags of Fort Macon: Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 10 a.m. June 3. Meet at the visitor center to learn about the wide range of flags used by the confederacy during the Civil War.

Cancer support group meeting: “Rays of Hope” Onslow Memorial Hospital, education building, 5:30 p.m. June 3. RSVP at 910-577-2345. Open to those touched by any type of cancer.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meetings: 9 a.m. Mondays Onslow Multipurpose Complex, 9 a.m. Mondays, 4024 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville. Swansboro First Baptist Church, weigh-ins at 10 a.m. meeting follows.

Tinkergarten outdoor classes: Onslow Pines Park classroom, 11:15 a.m. Mondays through June 15. Register Tinkergarten.com. Where children can learn through play.

June 4

Onslow Winds concert series: “The Sound of Broadway and Song” Jacksonville Commons Amphitheater, 7 p.m. June 4. Free. Bring your chairs and blankets to enjoy a performance by this group of community musicians.

Legal Aid DIY clinic: “Expungement” Onslow County Public Library, 58 Doris Ave., 2:30 p.m. June 4. Registration required 910-455-7350. Receive paperwork and general legal information only.

Veterans’ Job/Career Fair: American Legion Post 265,146 Broadhurst Road, 10 a.m. June 4. 910-347-2121. Open to all veterans, active duty and eligible persons only. 11 a.m. open to all job seekers.

Essential Oils 101: “Skin Care” Swansboro Recreation Center, 830 Main St. Ext., 6 p.m. June 4. 910-326-4881. Find out if essential oils for your skin is right for you.

Evening kayaking tour: Gottschalk Marina, Camp Lejeune, 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 4. Registration 910-451-1440. Open to all authorized patrons and their guests.