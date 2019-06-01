RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have begun the ninth annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign.

The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related accidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both of which see increased traffic during summer months.

Out of 192 boating accidents investigated in 2018 in North Carolina, there were 35 fatalities, three of which were affected by alcohol use. Not wearing a life vest was a contributing factor in many of those fatal accidents.

Enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of vehicles and vessels. Awareness and enforcement efforts are centered on four of the busiest summer weekends, including Friday-Sunday, June 28-30. The campaign began Memorial Day weekend; efforts are also centered on the weekends of Friday-Sunday, July 5-7, and Saturday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or who is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

“When you choose to ignore the law, you’re not only risking your own life but also the lives of others around you,” said Sgt. David Ritzheimer of the wildlife commission. “If alcohol is part of your plans, whether on the road or on the water, be sure to have a designated driver.”

For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.or /boating.