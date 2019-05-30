For the past week, the only forecasting challenge for the Cape Fear region has been: "Who's going to hit 100 degrees today?"

On Wednesday, the answer was "Just about everyone from Fayetteville south." Today looks just as oppressive: In fact, since Saturday morning, Fayetteville has spent more time above 100 degrees than below 70. For this time of year, there's just one description for that kind of weather:

If nothing else, conditions across the Carolinas make you feel sorry for the folks who lived through the last late-May streak like this, in 1941. Temperatures topped 100 degrees in Fayetteville for four straight days and, like this past week, never really cooled off in the evening.

And they didn't have nearly as many air-conditioned places to hide!

There's hope on the horizon, however. And by "hope" I mean temperatures only a bit above normal for the beginning of June, and an opportunity for your air conditioner to catch its breath. Oh yeah, and maybe we'll see some rain.

Here's the setup: After one more blistering day today, with highs likely to top 100 in Fayetteville, an approaching trough will have enough supporting energy to make a dent in the persistent ridge that has plunged the Carolinas into our mid-summer malaise. This system will stay well to our north, but it will drag a cold front (and "cold" in this case is more a matter of fancy than fact) across North Carolina on Friday.

Ahead of the front, we'll see the first decent chance for much-needed rainfall we've had in a while. Modeling projections are modest, generally in the quarter- to half-inch range. But after the week we've had, anything is welcome. With increased clouds and possible showers, look for highs in the low 90s.

Saturday may see light showers in the morning, depending on how quickly the front arrives. Conditions will clear during the day, leaving Fayetteville with partly cloudy skies and a high that may not reach 90.

A second disturbance is expected to reach the Sandhills on Sunday, probably in the late afternoon. It will bring another chance at scattered showers, and hold the region to a high of about 88-90.

This second front should also be a back-breaker for the heat ridge, pushing it well south of the Carolinas. Temperatures in the Cape Fear region should return to near-normal ... say mid- to upper 80s ... with temperatures Tuesday morning in Fayetteville of 62. Doesn't sound all that cool? Remember that this afternoon, when we may be about 40 degrees warmer.

After that, a series of weak impulses will keep the ridge from returning through next week. It gives us all, including our air conditioning systems, a chance to catch our collective breaths before summer officially closes in.

Have a great, hopefully cooler, weekend!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.