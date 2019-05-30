Ashley Rich of Wellford was excited to bring her dog to Wag-A-Palooza held Wednesday at the FR8yard in downtown Spartanburg.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Hub City Animal Project to help raise awareness on how best to prevent animal homelessness. Hub City Animal Project, formed in 2014, works throughout the year to educate pet owners on how best to care for their animals.

Rich brought Payton, her American Bulldog, to Wag-A-Palooza. She was happy to see so many other dog owners at the event.

"We got Payton seven years ago from a rescue in Greenville," she said. "Dog owners are always looking out for each other and are very supportive."

Stella, a 6-month-old Labrador, took a break from the heat under a table at the yard. Her owner, Rosemary Harakas of Greer, said dogs bring so much joy to her life.

"She is just a great companion," Harakas said. "We have been dog owners for a long time and just fell in love with her. I don't know what we would have done without her. I think events like this are great because they bring attention to animals and dogs that need homes."

Joseph Cockrell of Spartanburg said he doesn't usually take his dog, Earl, out to public events but he wanted to give Wag-A-Palooza a try.

Dog owners who couldn't make it to the event Wednesday have no need to worry. Wag-A-Palooza will be held again July 4, Sept. 25 and Oct. 27 at the FR8yard.

All proceeds during the event go toward the Hub City Animal Project. Ingrid Norris works as an outreach director for the organization. Over the past year, Norris visited schools in Spartanburg County sharing information with more than 1,500 children on how to properly take care of pets.

"We are teaching people how they can be responsible pet owners and helping those who can't afford veterinarian care," Norris said.